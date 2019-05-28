Peterson’s single leads Toledo to 5-4 win over Gwinnett

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Dustin Peterson hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 5-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday.

The single by Peterson scored Mikie Mahtook and Willi Castro to tie the game 4-4.

The Mud Hens took the lead for good in the eighth when Castro hit a solo home run.

Ethan DeCaster (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Grant Dayton (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.