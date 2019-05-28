Civale, Marabell spur Akron to 6-2 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Connor Marabell homered and had two hits, and Aaron Civale allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Akron RubberDucks topped the Bowie Baysox 6-2 on Tuesday.

Civale (4-0) allowed two runs while striking out three and walking two to get the win.

Akron took the lead in the first when Wilson Garcia hit a two-run home run and Tyler Krieger hit an RBI single.

After Akron added a run in the fifth on a home run by Marabell, the Baysox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ryan McKenna hit a two-run single.

The RubberDucks later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Krieger hit a sacrifice fly and Alexis Pantoja hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Dean Kremer (0-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Akron improved to 9-2 against Bowie this season.