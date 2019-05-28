Beck leads Stockton to 11-5 win over Modesto

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Austin Beck had three hits and two RBI, as the Stockton Ports exploded for a season-high nine extra-base hits in an 11-5 win over the Modesto Nuts on Monday.

Stockton started the scoring in the second inning when Beck hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Jeremy Eierman.

The Ports later added five runs in the third, one in the fourth, and three in the sixth to secure the victory.

Jesus Zambrano (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Modesto starter Ljay Newsome (5-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Stockton hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Johnny Adams homered and tripled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Nuts.