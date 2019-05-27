Norris’ double leads San Jose to 2-1 win over Lancaster

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Randy Norris hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the San Jose Giants a 2-1 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Monday.

Bryce Johnson scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Norris.

Earlier in the inning, Kyle McPherson hit a home run to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the third, Lancaster grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Ramon Marcelino.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McPherson homered and singled in the win.

San Jose right-hander Jake Wong (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lucas Gilbreath (2-2) took the tough loss in the California League game after giving up two runs and nine hits over seven innings.