Gasper’s double leads Charleston to 9-7 win over Columbia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 9-7 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Monday.

The double by Gasper, part of a four-run inning, gave the RiverDogs an 8-5 lead before Frederick Cuevas hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Columbia cut into the deficit on a home run by Hansel Moreno that scored Hayden Senger.

Jhony Brito (2-0) got the win in relief while Jose Moreno (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chase Chambers doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Fireflies.

With the win, Charleston improved to 11-3 against Columbia this season.