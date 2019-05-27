Duenez’s single leads Omaha to 6-5 win over Okla. City

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Samir Duenez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 6-5 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The single by Duenez, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 5-5 before Xavier Fernandez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Andres Machado (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Josh Sborz (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Dodgers, Cameron Perkins doubled twice and singled twice, driving home two runs.

The Storm Chasers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-3.