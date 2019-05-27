Sports
Sierra’s double leads Round Rock over Nashville in 9 innings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Anibal Sierra hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to help lead the Round Rock Express to an 8-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Monday.
The double by Sierra scored Lorenzo Quintana and Nick Tanielu. The Express later scored three more runs in the inning, including a single by Yordan Alvarez that scored Kyle Tucker.
In the bottom of the inning, Nashville scored on a passed ball that brought home Carlos Tocci. However, the rally ended when Gabriel Valdez struck Scott Heineman out to end the game.
Tucker doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.
Valdez (1-0) got the win in relief while Zac Curtis (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Delino DeShields doubled and singled, also stealing two bases for the Sounds.
Comments