Howard’s run leads Sacramento to 12-5 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Ryan Howard and Pat Venditte scored on an error in the fourth inning to help the Sacramento River Cats secure a 12-5 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Monday.

The error gave the River Cats a 4-2 lead.

The River Cats punctuated the blowout with three runs in the eighth and five in the ninth. In the eighth, Levi Michael hit a three-run home run, while Aramis Garcia and Howard hit two-run home runs in the ninth.

Steven Okert (3-1) got the win in relief while Albuquerque starter Ryan Castellani (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Josh Fuentes doubled three times and singled, scoring two runs for the Isotopes.

Sacramento improved to 5-2 against Albuquerque this season.