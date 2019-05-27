Casas’ run leads Greenville to 6-4 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Ortega hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fourth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 6-4 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Monday.

The fielder's choice, part of a three-run inning, gave the Drive a 2-0 lead before Grant Williams hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the GreenJackets cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Shane Matheny hit a two-run home run.

The Drive added to their lead in the eighth when Triston Casas hit a two-run home run.

Augusta saw its comeback attempt come up short after Frankie Tostado hit an RBI single, driving in Nico Giarratano in the eighth inning to cut the Greenville lead to 6-4.

Alan Marrero reached base three times for Greenville.

Greenville right-hander Chase Shugart (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Seth Corry (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Tostado homered and singled, driving in two runs for the GreenJackets.

With the win, Greenville improved to 4-2 against Augusta this season.