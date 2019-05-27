Freitas’ homer leads San Antonio to 3-1 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- David Freitas hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 3-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The home run by Freitas scored Troy Stokes to give the Missions a 2-1 lead.

The Missions tacked on another run in the seventh when Mauricio Dubon hit a solo home run.

San Antonio right-hander Thomas Jankins (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (4-3) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and six hits over five innings.