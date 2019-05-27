Sports
Rodriguez leads Delmarva to 2-1 win over Hagerstown
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Grayson Rodriguez allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds over the Hagerstown Suns in a 2-1 win on Monday.
Rodriguez (6-0) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.
Up 1-0 in the fifth, Delmarva added to its lead when Ryne Ogren scored on a fielder's choice.
Hagerstown answered in the next half-inning when Cody Wilson scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.
Francys Peguero (2-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out five in the South Atlantic League game.
With the win, Delmarva improved to 4-2 against Hagerstown this season.
