Foyle’s walk leads Beloit over Kane County in 11 innings

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Devin Foyle drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Beloit Snappers to a 6-2 win over the Kane County Cougars on Sunday.

Beloit later added another run when John Jones drew a bases-loaded walk to score Joseph Pena.

The Snappers scored one run in the 10th before Kane County answered in the bottom of the inning when Alek Thomas scored on an error to tie the game 2-2.

Eric Marinez (3-2) got the win in relief while Chester Pimentel (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.