Beer, Rojas lead Corpus Christi to 9-1 win over Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Seth Beer hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Joshua Rojas hit a pair of solo homers and three hits as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Frisco RoughRiders 9-1 on Sunday.

The home run by Beer came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Hooks a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Chuckie Robinson hit an RBI single, scoring Granden Goetzman.

The Hooks later added one run in the second, two in the fifth, and one in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Bryan Abreu (3-1) got the win in relief while Frisco starter Tyler Phillips (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.