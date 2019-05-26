Torres’ walk leads Inland Empire to 4-2 win over Stockton

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Franklin Torres drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 4-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Sunday.

Kevin Williams scored on the play to give the 66ers a 3-2 lead after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Jordan Zimmerman and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The 66ers tacked on another run in the eighth when Michael Cruz hit an RBI single, bringing home Devin Davis.

Austin Warren (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Sam Sheehan (0-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Ports squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Austin Beck singled three times for the Ports.