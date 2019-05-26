Hall leads Delmarva to 4-3 win over Hagerstown

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Adam Hall doubled and singled as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Hagerstown Suns 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Delmarva started the scoring in the second inning when Will Robertson scored on a groundout and Ryne Ogren hit an RBI single.

Hagerstown answered in the next half-inning when Jacob Rhinesmith hit an RBI single, driving in Justin Connell to cut the deficit to one.

The Shorebirds later tacked on two runs in the third when Robertson hit an RBI single and then scored on an error to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hagerstown saw its comeback attempt come up short after Omar Meregildo and Tyler Cropley hit solo homers in the sixth inning to cut the Delmarva lead to 4-3.

Zach Matson (3-0) got the win in relief while Hagerstown starter Angel Guillen (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.