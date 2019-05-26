Gamboa leads Reading to 7-1 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Arquimedes Gamboa doubled and singled as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Harrisburg Senators 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Harrisburg cut into the lead when Ian Sagdal hit an RBI single, driving in Austin Davidson.

The Fightin Phils extended their lead in the seventh inning when Josh Stephen hit a three-run home run and Darick Hall hit a two-run home run.

Reading right-hander Adonis Medina (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ben Braymer (3-3) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and five hits over six innings.