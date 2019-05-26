Arkansas beats Springfield 6-3

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Donnie Walton scored when a runner was thrown out in the fifth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-3 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Travelers a 4-3 lead. Earlier in the inning, Arkansas tied the game when Jake Fraley hit an RBI single.

The Travelers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Joseph Odom hit an RBI single before he singled to score Jordan Cowan in the eighth.

Fraley homered and singled, driving home two runs for Arkansas.

Arkansas right-hander Justin Dunn (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Johan Oviedo (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.