Muno has 4 hits, leads Winston-Salem to 8-5 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- JJ Muno, Nick Madrigal, Steele Walker and Yeyson Yrizarri recorded three hits each, as Winston-Salem beat the Salem Red Sox 8-5 on Sunday.

Muno homered and singled three times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Madrigal doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

Salem tied the game 3-3 in the fourth after Edgar Corcino hit a two-run double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Madden.

Winston-Salem answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. Muno, Jameson Fisher, and Zach Remillard each hit solo home runs en route to the four-run lead.

The Dash tacked on another run in the sixth when Walker hit an RBI single, driving in Madrigal.

Winston-Salem starter Jorgan Cavanerio (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Gonzalez (1-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 14 hits over 5 1/3 innings.