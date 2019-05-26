Cubs slugger Kris Bryant exits game after outfield collision

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant reacts after hitting a foul ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has left their game against Cincinnati after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward on a drive in the sixth inning.

With two outs and a runner on first Sunday, Heyward and Bryant converged on Eugenio Suárez's fly ball toward the gap in right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward's glove.

Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as Suárez hustled into third on the error. Chicago manager Joe Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 NL MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.

Albert Almora Jr. came in to play center field, and Heyward moved to right to replace Bryant.