Azocar’s homer leads Erie to 3-0 win over Bowie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Azocar hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 3-0 win over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday.

The home run by Azocar scored Luke Burch and Daniel Pinero and provided all the offense for Erie.

Starter Casey Mize (4-0) got the win while Brian Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

The Baysox were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.