Eastman leads Clearwater to 5-0 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Colton Eastman struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Clearwater Threshers over the Jupiter Hammerheads in a 5-0 win on Sunday. With the victory, the Threshers swept the four-game series.

Eastman (2-2) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one hit.

Clearwater scored three runs in the third on a two-run double by Jhailyn Ortiz and an RBI single by Madison Stokes. The Threshers scored again in the sixth inning, when Daniel Brito and Jake Scheiner hit RBI singles.

Taylor Braley (0-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits while striking out two in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Hammerheads were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Threshers' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.