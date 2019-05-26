Brodey leads St. Lucie to 11-4 win over Lakeland

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Quinn Brodey had two hits and scored two runs, as the St. Lucie Mets exploded for a season-high 18 hits in an 11-4 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0, the Mets took the lead for good with two runs in the first inning. Manny Rodriguez and Jacob Zanon hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

St. Lucie later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Mitch Ghelfi hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

St. Lucie right-hander Kyle Wilson (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tarik Skubal (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over 2 2/3 innings.