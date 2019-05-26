Washington takes on Miami following Corbin’s solid showing

Miami Marlins (16-33, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (21-31, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-1, 2.38 ERA, .89 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0, 2.87 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Nationals are 12-14 against the rest of their division. The Washington pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.1.

The Marlins are 8-18 against the rest of their division. Miami has hit 35 home runs this season, last in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads them with seven, averaging one every 19.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and has 29 RBIs. Juan Soto has 17 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 42 hits and is batting .222. Brian Anderson is 9-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .286 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).