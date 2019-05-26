Gerber has 3 hits, leads Sacramento to 10-6 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Mike Gerber, Anthony Garcia, Henry Ramos and Levi Michael recorded three hits each, as Sacramento beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 10-6 on Saturday.

Gerber homered, doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Anthony Garcia homered and singled twice.

Sacramento took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Ryan Howard.

Trailing 6-1, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Sam Hilliard hit a solo home run and Roberto Ramos hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The River Cats later added two runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Aramis Garcia and Michael hit solo home runs, while Anthony Garcia hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Sacramento starter Enderson Franco (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Pat Dean (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over five innings.

For the Isotopes, Pat Valaika homered and singled, driving home three runs.