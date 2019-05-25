Millan’s single leads Jacksonville over Mississippi in 10 innings

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- J.C. Millan hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 8-7 win over the Mississippi Braves on Saturday.

Bryson Brigman scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Stone Garrett. Later in the inning, Jacksonville added an insurance run when Millan scored on a double by Santiago Chavez.

In the bottom of the inning, Mississippi scored on a single by Ryan Casteel that brought home Drew Waters. However, the rally ended when Jeff Kinley got Carlos Martinez to fly out to end the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game 6-6 in the eighth when Chavez hit an RBI single, bringing home Garrett as part of a four-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chavez doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Parker Bugg (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jordan Harrison (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Ray-Patrick Didder homered and doubled for the Braves.

Despite the loss, Mississippi is 6-3 against Jacksonville this season.