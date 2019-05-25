McBride’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 8-5 win over Buffalo

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Matt McBride hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to an 8-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday.

The home run by McBride scored Ali Castillo to give the IronPigs a 7-5 lead.

The IronPigs tacked on another run in the seventh when Deivy Grullon hit an RBI double, scoring Andrew Romine.

Austin Davis (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Buffalo starter Turner Larkins (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Bisons, Socrates Brito homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.