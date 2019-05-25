Hays leads Bowie to 19-4 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Austin Hays had three hits and two RBI, as the Bowie Baysox exploded for a season-high in runs in a 19-4 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday.

Bowie had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring seven runs in the first inning, four runs in the fifth and seven runs in the ninth.

The key inning was the first, when Brett Cumberland hit a two-run single.

Cristian Alvarado (1-2) got the win in relief while Erie starter Joe Navilhon (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Bowie took advantage of some erratic Erie pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.