Bermudez scores winning run, Rome beats Asheville 5-4 in walk-off finish

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Jose Bermudez scored the winning run on an error with one out in the ninth inning, as the Rome Braves defeated the Asheville Tourists 5-4 on Saturday.

Bermudez scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After Asheville's Danny Edgeworth hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, Rome tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Henry Quintero hit an RBI single, bringing home Trey Harris.

Reliever Tanner Lawson (1-2) went two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out one and walking one to get the win. Derrik Watson (1-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the South Atlantic League game.

Coco Montes singled three times, also stealing a base for the Tourists.

Rome remains undefeated against Asheville this season at 4-0.