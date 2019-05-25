Rosa’s homer leads Lakeland to 2-1 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Rosa hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 2-1 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday.

The home run by Rosa scored Brock Deatherage and provided all the offense for Lakeland.

In the bottom of the sixth, St. Lucie broke a scoreless tie on a double by Quinn Brodey that scored Blake Tiberi.

Starter Garrett Hill (1-0) got the win while Marcel Renteria (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Lakeland improved to 4-2 against St. Lucie this season.