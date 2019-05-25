Bossart’s single leads Reading to 2-1 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Austin Bossart hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 2-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday.

Darick Hall scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a single by Bossart.

In the top of the fifth, Reading broke a scoreless tie on a double by Mickey Moniak that scored Ramon Rosso. Harrisburg answered in the bottom of the inning when Austin Davidson hit a solo home run.

Jakob Hernandez (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Aaron Barrett (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 5-2 against Reading this season.