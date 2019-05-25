Ward carries Greenville to 4-0 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Thad Ward tossed a one-hit shutout, leading the Greenville Drive to a 4-0 win over the Augusta GreenJackets in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Ward (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

Greenville got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Kole Cottam advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a single by Grant Williams, and then scored on a ground out by Cole Brannen.

The Drive later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to finish off the shutout.

Keaton Winn (2-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The GreenJackets were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Drive's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.