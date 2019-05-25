Holmes scores winning run in 10th, Lakewood beats Kannapolis 3-2 in walk-off finish

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Jake Holmes scored the winning run on a passed ball with one out in the 10th inning, as the Lakewood BlueClaws defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 3-2 on Saturday.

Holmes scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Intimidators tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Ian Dawkins hit a two-run home run.

Reliever Ismael Cabrera (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Jason Bilous (2-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked two.