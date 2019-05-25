Sports

Springer placed on 10-day IL with left hamstring injury

The Associated Press

Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) is helped off the field by head trainer Jeremiah Randall during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Friday, May 24, 2019, in Houston. David J. Phillip AP Photo
HOUSTON

The Houston Astros placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

Springer suffered the injury trying to make a sliding catch on a foul ball in the eighth inning of Friday's game against the Red Sox. Springer was playing in his first game back after missing the previous four with a stiff back.

Springer is batting .308 this season with 17 home runs 43 RBIs.

Houston recalled outfielder Derek Fisher from Triple-A Round Rock to take Springer's spot on the roster.

