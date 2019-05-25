Peacock expected to start for Houston against Boston

Boston Red Sox (27-24, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (34-18, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (2-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Astros: Brad Peacock (5-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox will take on Houston at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are 19-6 on their home turf. Houston has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .349. George Springer leads the club with an OBP of .389.

The Red Sox are 14-14 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .317. The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Wade Miley secured his fifth victory and Jake Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Chris Sale took his sixth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Springer leads the Astros with 17 home runs and is slugging .643. Alex Bregman is 7-for-34 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 34 RBIs and is batting .236. Devers is 10-for-40 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (right elbow discomfort), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (illness/sore back).