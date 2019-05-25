Hilliard’s double leads Albuquerque over Las Vegas in 10 innings

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Sam Hilliard hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 5-4 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Isotopes and a three-game winning streak for the Aviators.

The double came after Yonathan Daza scored on an error to give the Isotopes the lead earlier in the inning. Albuquerque later added another run when Drew Butera hit an RBI single to score Hilliard.

Las Vegas attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning, scoring on an RBI single by Franklin Barreto and a two-run single by Dustin Fowler. However, the rally ended when Jesus Tinoco got Seth Brown to ground out to end the game.

Drew Weeks doubled and singled in the win. Butera doubled and singled twice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DJ Johnson (2-0) got the win in relief while Ryan Dull (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.