Alvarez leads Tijuana to 10-5 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Alvarez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 10-5 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Friday.

The double by Alvarez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Toros a 4-1 lead before Xorge Carrillo hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Toros later added two runs in the sixth and three in the ninth. In the sixth, Junior Lake hit an RBI single and then scored on an out, while Isaac Rodriguez Salazar drove in two runs and Niko Vasquez drove in one in the ninth.

Tijuana right-hander Terance Marin (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on nine hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Julian Arballo (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing two runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Yeison Asencio homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Leones.