Molina leads Burlington to 5-0 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Cristopher Molina allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Burlington Bees over the Clinton LumberKings in a 5-0 win on Friday.

Molina (3-1) struck out four and walked three to get the win.

In the top of the second, Burlington took the lead on a home run by Spencer Griffin that scored D.C. Arendas. The Bees then added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Jordyn Adams hit an RBI single, while Harrison Wenson and Connor Fitzsimons both drove in a run in the sixth.

Tanner Andrews (0-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Christopher Torres tripled and singled for the LumberKings. Clinton was blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Burlington staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.