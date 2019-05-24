Brennan, Aparicio spur Hickory to 11-6 win over Lexington

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in five, and Tim Brennan allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Hickory Crawdads topped the Lexington Legends 11-6 on Friday.

Brennan (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing three runs.

Trailing 1-0, the Crawdads took the lead for good with eight runs in the first inning. The Crawdads sent 12 men to the plate as Aparicio hit a bases-clearing triple en route to the seven-run lead.

The Crawdads later added two runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Aparicio hit a two-run home run, while Matt Whatley hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Charlie Neuweiler (1-4) struck out two batters in the South Atlantic League game.

Michael Gigliotti doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs for the Legends.