Camargo, Robinson and Roller lead Great Lakes in win

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Jair Camargo, Dan Robinson and Chris Roller each had three hits, as the Great Lakes Loons beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 7-0 on Friday.

In the bottom of the first, Great Lakes put up five runs, including an out that scored Leonel Valera. The Loons then added single runs in the second and fifth innings. In the second, Roller hit a solo home run, while Jacob Amaya hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Great Lakes starter Andre Jackson (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Sam Keating (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up six runs and eight hits over 1 2/3 innings.

The TinCaps were blanked for the third time this season, while the Loons' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.