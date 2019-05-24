Candelario hits grand slam, leads Toledo over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Jeimer Candelario hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 12-6 win over the Louisville Bats on Friday.

The grand slam by Candelario gave the Mud Hens a 9-0 lead and capped a nine-run inning for Toledo. Earlier in the inning, Toledo scored on four more plays, including a two-run single by Victor Reyes.

The Mud Hens later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Reyes hit an RBI single, while Jake Rogers hit an RBI double and Daz Cameron hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Toledo right-hander Spenser Watkins (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Rob Wooten (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up seven runs and five hits while only recording a single out.

Nick Longhi homered and singled, driving home four runs for the Bats. Rob Refsnyder singled twice, scoring two runs.