Clement hits walk-off single in 13th, Akron beats Richmond 2-1

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Ernie Clement hit a walk-off single with one out in the 13th inning, as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1 on Friday.

Tyler Krieger scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the top of the fourth, Richmond grabbed the lead on a single by Jonah Arenado that scored Chris Shaw. Akron answered in the fifth inning when Nellie Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Li-Jen Chu.

Argenis Angulo (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Sam Moll (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Flying Squirrels, Gio Brusa doubled and singled, also stealing a base.