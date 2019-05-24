Escarra’s home run leads Frederick over Potomac in 10 innings

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- J.C. Escarra hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Frederick Keys to an 8-4 win over the Potomac Nationals on Friday.

The home run capped the four-run inning for the Keys after Jake Ring hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Jomar Reyes to give them the lead.

The Nationals tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when David Masters drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Aldrem Corredor as part of a two-run inning.

Ring homered and tripled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Willy Yahn homered and singled, driving home three runs.

David Lebron (2-0) got the win in relief while Jhonatan German (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Frederick improved to 3-1 against Potomac this season.