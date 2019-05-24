Thompson leads South Bend to 4-0 win over West Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Riley Thompson allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the South Bend Cubs over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a 4-0 win on Friday.

Thompson (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out six.

In the second inning, South Bend took a 1-0 lead on an out that scored Tyler Durna. The Cubs scored again in the third when Delvin Zinn hit an RBI single and Cole Roederer scored on a wild pitch and Jonathan Sierra scored on a groundout.

Hugh Smith (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Whitecaps were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.