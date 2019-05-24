Sanchez scores winning run in 10th, Hagerstown beats Kannapolis 3-2 in walk-off finish

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Kyle Marinconz hit a sacrifice to drive in Jose Sanchez with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Hagerstown Suns topped the Kannapolis Intimidators 3-2 on Friday.

Sanchez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the bottom of the first, Hagerstown scored on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Rhinesmith that brought home Marinconz. In the following at-bat, Israel Pineda hit an RBI single, driving in Gilbert Lara to give the Suns a 2-0 lead. Kannapolis answered in the sixth inning when Alex Destino hit a two-run home run.

Reliever Trey Turner (1-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two to pick up the win. Sam Long (2-1) went one inning, allowing one run while striking out one and walking one in the South Atlantic League game.

Cody Wilson reached base four times in the win.

For the Intimidators, Lenyn Sosa tripled and singled.

Hagerstown improved to 5-2 against Kannapolis this season.