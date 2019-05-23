Sports
Herrera, Bouchard lead the way for Lancaster
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Carlos Herrera doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Inland Empire 66ers 14-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Sean Bouchard singled three times with two RBIs for Lancaster.
Down 3-0 in the third, Inland Empire cut into the lead when Torii Hunter hit a two-run single.
Lancaster answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to extend its lead. The JetHawks sent 10 men to the plate as Joel Diaz hit a two-run double en route to the six-run lead.
The JetHawks later scored six runs in the seventh to put the game away.
Lancaster starter Will Gaddis (2-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cooper Criswell (0-4) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Lancaster improved to 4-1 against Inland Empire this season.
