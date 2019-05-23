Cedar Rapids beats Burlington 2-1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Andrew Bechtold touched home with the decisive run in the seventh inning, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Burlington Bees 2-1 on Thursday.

Bechtold scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a single by Estamy Urena.

The single by Urena scored Bechtold to give the Kernels a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Cedar Rapids grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Jared Akins. Burlington answered in the next half-inning when Jordyn Adams hit a solo home run.

Akins homered and singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

Moises Gomez (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ben Morrison (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 5-2 against Burlington this season.