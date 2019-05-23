Valdez, Varsho lead Jackson to 5-0 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Daulton Varsho homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Bryan Valdez allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Jackson Generals topped the Montgomery Biscuits 5-0 on Thursday.

Valdez (1-1) struck out three and walked one to pick up the win.

In the top of the second, Jackson scored on a walk by Jeffrey Baez that brought home Andy Young. In the following at-bat, Varsho hit a two-run single to give the Generals a 3-0 lead. The Generals then added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Ryan Grotjohn hit a solo home run, while Varsho hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Riley O'Brien (1-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

The Biscuits were blanked for the second time this season, while the Generals' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.