Ortega’s sacrifice leads Greenville to 4-1 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Ortega drove in Brandon Howlett with a sacrifice hit in the second inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 4-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday.

The sacrifice hit by Ortega capped a two-run inning and gave the Drive a 2-1 lead after Tyler Dearden hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Drive later tacked on a run in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Triston Casas hit a solo home run, while Tyler Esplin scored on an error in the fifth.

Greenville right-hander Brayan Bello (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Butto (0-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and four hits over four innings.