Rainy forecast postpones Iowa-Nebraska game at B10 tourney

The Iowa-Nebraska game at the Big Ten Tournament has been postponed until Friday morning because of inclement weather in the Omaha, Nebraska, area on Thursday night.

The Ohio State-Maryland game Thursday was delayed 95 minutes because of a thunderstorm, and more rain was expected late at night.

The loser between eighth-seeded Iowa and No. 5 seed Nebraska will play an elimination game against Minnesota on Friday night. The winner would advance to a game Saturday against an opponent to be determined.