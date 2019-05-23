Ames’ single leads Lakeland over St. Lucie in 10 innings

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Ames hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 4-3 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday.

Brady Policelli scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The Flying Tigers scored one run in the eighth before St. Lucie answered in the bottom of the inning when Quinn Brodey scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 3-3.

Reliever Wladimir Pinto (2-1) went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one to get the win. Blake Taylor (2-2) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Florida State League game.

Brodey reached base three times for the Mets.

With the win, Lakeland improved to 3-1 against St. Lucie this season.